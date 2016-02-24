Goleta Library to Host Quartet of Whodunit Writers for ‘It’s a Mystery to Me’ Talk

The Goleta Library is hosting a program featuring four published mystery writers talking about their craft. It's a Mystery to Me will be held Sunday, March 6, 2016, from 2-3:30 p.m.

The Goleta Library, a branch of the Santa Barbara Public Library System, is located at 500 N. Fairview Ave.

Kate McGuinness, Lida Sideris, Nancy Cole Silverman and Diane Vallere will describe the writing process, including how they get their ideas, create characters, research and develop plots.

They will also discuss the keys to getting a book published.

Whether you consider yourself a mysteries addict, a reader that merely dips into the genre occasionally or a writer itching to write your own mystery, check in at the Goleta library and get some clues on how the “whodunits” are done.

Information about Santa Barbara Public Library System locations, hours, events and programs is available at SBPLibrary.org. All library programs are free and open to the public.

— Allison Gray is the branch supervisor at the Goleta Library.