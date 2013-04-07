Goleta Library to Offer Workshop in the Art of Book Folding

Have you heard about the art form called book folding? The Santa Barbara Public Library System invites adults to the Goleta Library to learn the fundamentals of folding book pages to form sculptural works of art.

This program takes place from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 13, at the Goleta Library, 500 N. Fairview Ave. To reserve a spot in the class or for more information, call Allison Gray at the library at 805.964.7878.

Book folding is a creative hobby that incorporates repurposing old books by making origami-like folds in their pages to form representational or abstract works of art. The library will supply the books. Attendees should be prepared to have some fun making folded books, suitable for display on a wall or shelf.

All library programs are free and open to the public. Click here for more information about programs and services of the Santa Barbara Public Library System, or visit your local branch library.

— Chris Gallery is a reference librarian at the Santa Barbara Public Library.