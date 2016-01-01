Goleta Library to Teach Free E-Book Lending Class

Advice

The Goleta Library will hold a class about borrowing e-books and audiobooks from the library from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28, 2016.

Participants will learn how to borrow free e-books and downloadable audiobooks using their smartphone or tablet, including iPhones, iPads, Android phones, Android tablets and Kindle Fire devices.

Space is limited to the first 20 participants.

For more information, call the Goleta Library at 805.964.7878. All library programs are free and open to the public.

Information about Santa Barbara Public Library System branches and programs is available at the library system’s web site, SBPLibrary.org.

— Andrew Allen represents the Goleta Library.