Goleta Local Patricia Kistler Appointed to Library Advisory Committee

Advice

Patricia Kistler, a Goleta resident since 1988, was recently appointed to serve on the Santa Barbara County Library Advisory Committee (representing Goleta).

She is currently the contract government relations director for the Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce and also serves as the board secretary for the Chambers of Commerce Alliance, which includes most Santa Barbara and Ventura County chambers.

Kistler has worked in the field of government relations for the City of Santa Barbara, the Santa Barbara and Ventura Community College Districts, the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara and the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors.

She is a member of the Rotary Club of Carpinteria, and has written two successful rotary district grants to fund free lending libraries in the remote villages of Panama.

Her appointment on the library committee will continue for a full year.

— Patricia Kistler now serves on the Santa Barbara County Library Advisory Committee.