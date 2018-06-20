Wednesday, June 20 , 2018, 9:49 am | Overcast with Haze 61º

 
 
 
 

Business

Goleta Magazine Harvests Spirit of the Good Land with Focus on Town’s Agricultural Roots

The Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce unveils this year's issue with an after-hours launch party at Fairview Gardens

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | April 30, 2014 | 9:14 p.m.

This year’s Goleta Magazine aims to take readers on a journey, focusing on the coastal town’s agricultural roots.

That transportation back in time was evidenced Wednesday evening during the 2014 Goleta Magazine launch party, where local officials and business leaders gathered in flat, comfortable shoes to stand and network in the dirt at Fairview Gardens.

The 12-acre Goleta farm at the center of a flourishing local eco-tourism market was the subject of the magazine’s centerpiece article and cover, which showed a proud Elsie Tollefson — 4-year-old daughter of the nonprofit farm’s executive director, Mark Tollefson — holding a basket of the property’s freshly grown fruits and vegetables.

Goleta Magazine also provides information about local businesses, real estate, tourism and more.

The Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce unveiled the 56-page magazine during an after-hours event, featuring wine, appetizers from Goleta’s Goodland Kitchen & Market and an educational piece about Fairview Gardens’ history.

The Tollefsons, who live in the old farmhouse that remains on the property, were on hand Wednesday to celebrate the occasion.

The local Couvillion family presented the launch party.

Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce President Kristen Miller said the GVCC had once again attempted to capture the spirit of the Good Land with its annual publication.

“We are so pleased,” Miller said. “We try to include the information you need to know if you’re running a business here or visiting.”

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Dianne and Brianna Johnson
Dianne and Brianna Johnson
"We are committed to making our clients feel special by providing the concierge level service they deserve."

Full Profile >

 
 