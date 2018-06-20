Goleta Magazine Harvests Spirit of the Good Land with Focus on Town’s Agricultural Roots

The Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce unveils this year's issue with an after-hours launch party at Fairview Gardens

This year’s Goleta Magazine aims to take readers on a journey, focusing on the coastal town’s agricultural roots.

That transportation back in time was evidenced Wednesday evening during the 2014 Goleta Magazine launch party, where local officials and business leaders gathered in flat, comfortable shoes to stand and network in the dirt at Fairview Gardens.

The 12-acre Goleta farm at the center of a flourishing local eco-tourism market was the subject of the magazine’s centerpiece article and cover, which showed a proud Elsie Tollefson — 4-year-old daughter of the nonprofit farm’s executive director, Mark Tollefson — holding a basket of the property’s freshly grown fruits and vegetables.

Goleta Magazine also provides information about local businesses, real estate, tourism and more.

The Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce unveiled the 56-page magazine during an after-hours event, featuring wine, appetizers from Goleta’s Goodland Kitchen & Market and an educational piece about Fairview Gardens’ history.

The Tollefsons, who live in the old farmhouse that remains on the property, were on hand Wednesday to celebrate the occasion.

The local Couvillion family presented the launch party.

Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce President Kristen Miller said the GVCC had once again attempted to capture the spirit of the Good Land with its annual publication.

“We are so pleased,” Miller said. “We try to include the information you need to know if you’re running a business here or visiting.”

