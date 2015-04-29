Thursday, June 7 , 2018, 2:20 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

Business

Chamber Unveils 2015 Goleta Magazine Highlighting New Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital

Community and business leaders gather for an after-hours event focused on the nearly complete facility, expected to open in July

This year’s Goleta Magazine cover highlights the new Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital and its planned summer opening.
This year’s Goleta Magazine cover highlights the new Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital and its planned summer opening. (Gina Potthoff / Noozhawk photo)
By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | April 29, 2015 | 7:45 p.m.

Goleta leaders and business owners celebrated the opening of the new Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital a little early this week, since the local hospital is the centerpiece of this year’s Goleta Magazine.

The Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce unveiled its annual 56-page magazine during an after-hours event Wednesday, where lovers of the Good Land gathered at the recently renovated Goodland Hotel for local drinks, fare and networking by the pool.

Attendees stood less than a five-minute drive from the nearly complete new Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital, which is set to open its doors to the public in July.

The two-story, 152,000-square-foot building just south of the current Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital at 351 S. Patterson Ave. could receive its certificate of occupancy in May and begin hosting open house events for community members in June.

Goleta Valley Chamber President/CEO Kristen Miller revealed the cover of the 2015 Goleta Magazine during the launch party, thanking everyone who helped put the publication together.

“What a perfect place to party,” she said.

Goleta magazine
Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital Vice President Arie Dejong addresses attendees during Wednesday evening's unveiling party for the 2015 Goleta Magazine. (Gina Potthoff / Noozhawk photo)

As an exclusive guide to living and playing in the Good Land, Goleta Magazine provides information about local businesses, real estate, tourism and more.

Hospital Vice President Arie Dejong extended thanks as well, mainly for the staunch community support shown to his team.

He highlighted some features of the new facility, including more than doubling the size of the existing Emergency Department with 20 rooms instead of the current eight.

“We just can’t wait to open that to you,” Dejong said.

The new Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital will replace the original, which was built in 1966 but did not meet new state seismic safety standards. It has been open and operating throughout construction.

Completion follows years of delays for the $126 million project, which will boast 52 beds with private rooms, compared with the 122 beds in semi-private rooms the current hospital is licensed to serve.

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Cimme Eordanidis
Cimme Eordanidis
"Since I truly enjoy doing what I do, interacting with people and representing them during one of life's most exciting events is very rewarding."

Full Profile >

 
 