Goleta Makes Halloween Parking Less Spooky for Locals

By Jaime Shaw for city of Goleta | October 18, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

The fun of Halloween can also be a hassle for local residents because of the parking problems caused by extra visitors to Isla Vista.

To help alleviate the burden on affected neighborhoods, the City Council has approved the successful temporary parking permit program which began in 2014.

Restrictions are for the Goleta neighborhoods closest to Isla Vista: University 1 and University 2 neighborhoods, including the Cannon Green Condominium complex.

The boundaries are: Cannon Green Drive to the west, Hollister Avenue to the north, Storke Road to the east and Whittier Drive to the south. A map is available at http://tinyurl.com/halloweenparking.

Each household in the affected area will receive two parking permits in the mail by Oct. 20. Parking restrictions are for Friday and Saturday nights, when most party-goers are expected to be in the area:

7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 26 to 7 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018; and 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 27 to 7 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 28.

Parking restrictions are only in effect during the evening and overnight hours; daytime events at Girsh Park should not be impacted. Vehicles without permits will be cited and/or towed at the owner’s expense.

For more information, contact the Goleta Neighborhood Services Department, 805-961-7558; or 805-961-6843 to speak to someone in Spanish.

— Jaime Shaw for city of Goleta.

 

