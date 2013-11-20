Goleta Makes List of Top 50 Safest Cities in California

The City of Goleta has once again been recognized as a safe city.

SafeWise released its “50 Safest Cities in California” report this week, and Goleta ranked No. 22.

SafeWise used the most recent FBI crime data and other ranking factors, such as unique safety initiatives and security programs implemented within the past few years to compile the list. From the hundreds of cities in California, the list was narrowed to the top 50 and assigned rankings according to how the city met the criteria.

“As a former law enforcement officer, I wasn’t surprised to discover that, despite their rather large population, nearly all of the California cities that made our list had one characteristic in common, which is strong community involvement,” safety writer Alexia Chianis said. “When citizens and the government develop a relationship of trust and transparency, criminals don’t stand much of a chance.”

This is the second time this year the City of Goleta has been recognized as a safe community. In February, Neighborhood Scout ranked Goleta 95 in the top 100 Safest Cities in the United States. Click here to view the report.

“The City of Goleta has always placed a high priority on public safety, and it is rewarding to see our efforts acknowledged once again,” Mayor Roger Aceves said. “I would like to commend the efforts of our Goleta Police Department because their dedication and vigilance is instrumental in creating the safe community that we enjoy.”

Since the City of Goleta incorporated in 2002, it has contracted with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department for law enforcement services.

Click here to see the SafeWise list of 50 Safest Cities.

— Valerie Kushnerov is a public information officer for the City of Goleta.