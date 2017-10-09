Goleta Man Accused of Attempting to Lure Teen Girl for Sex

A Goleta man is facing a variety of charges in Ventura County for allegedly arranging to meet a child for the purpose of committing sexual acts, according to the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office.

William Fred White, 60, was taken into custody Friday in the city of Ventura.

White allegedly engaged in an online chat with a female he believe to be a 15-year-old girl, according to a release from the District Attorney’s Office.

“He arranged to met that child at a public place and pick her up in his vehicle for the purposes of committing sexual acts with the child,” the release said.

When White arrived at the prearranged location, he was taken into custody.

He was booked into the Ventura County Jail on a variety of charges, including felony child luring and sending harmful matter to a child.

Investigators said they suspect White has had improper contact with other children prior to his arrest.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation is encouraged to contact DA investigator Terrance Dobrosky at 805.383.4789 or [email protected]

