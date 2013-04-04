Goleta Man Accused of Possessing Cocaine for Sale

After a two-month investigation, Santa Barbara County sheriff’s narcotics enforcement officials say they arrested a Goleta man Thursday on charges of possessing cocaine for sale.

Armando Carlos Trejo, 37, was pulled over at 6 a.m. by sheriff’s narcotics detectives and Goleta patrol deputies near Calle Real and North Kellogg Avenue, according to sheriff’s spokeswoman Kelly Hoover.

After Trejo was detained, a search warrant was served at his Valdez Avenue home, where detectives located about 2.5 ounces of cocaine with a street value of more than $7,000, Hoover said.

“Money consistent with drug sales was seized, along with a digital scale and packaging materials,” Hoover added.

Based on the amount of narcotics located and the way they were packaged, Trejo was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance for sale and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail, Hoover said.

His bail was set at $30,000.

