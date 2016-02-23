Thursday, June 28 , 2018, 5:12 am | A Few Clouds 54º

 
 
 
 

Goleta Man Arrested Shortly After Allegedly Committing Lewd Act Near Elementary School

By Kelly Hoover for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department | February 23, 2016 | 2:49 p.m.

A Goleta man is in custody and booked on charges of indecent exposure, committing a lewd act and annoying or harassing a minor.  

Sheriff’s deputies arrested 43-year-old Jose Figueroa this morning, February 23, 2016, at his residence in Goleta shortly after the incident was reported.  

At approximately 7:45 a.m., a 10-year-old girl was walking to school near the intersection of Berkley Road and Cambridge Drive when she observed a male suspect in the driver’s seat of his white, Nissan ​Altima committing a lewd act.  

The student managed to quickly memorize the license plate number and then ran away to get help. She contacted a crossing guard who then notified the school and the authorities.  

Sheriff’s deputies responded immediately to the scene and searched the area but were not able to locate the suspect or his vehicle.

Because they had the license plate number, deputies were able to quickly trace the vehicle to a registered owner at a residence in the 100 block of Dearborn Place in Goleta.  

The vehicle was located outside the residence. Figueroa was contacted and subsequently arrested.   

Sheriff’s deputies are also investigating the possibility that Figueroa is the same suspect reported in three other similar cases reported recently near schools in the Goleta area.  

The Sheriff’s Office wants to take this opportunity to applaud the 10-year-old student for the way she handled the situation and credit her actions as to why the suspect was apprehended so quickly.

This case also serves as a reminder to, “If you see something, say something” and of the need for parents to inform children of important safety tips, especially those walking to and from school.  

Anyone with information on this case or any other incidents involving this suspect is asked to call the Sheriff’s Anonymous Tip Line at 805.681.4171.

Scroll down to read safety tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

— Kelly Hoover is public information officer for the Santa Barbara Sheriff's Department. 

