Goleta Man Arrested on Attempted-Murder Charges in Knife Attack

A 51-year-old Goleta man was arrested Thursday on attempted-murder charges stemming from an attack that occurred last month, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

Edward Jesus Garcia was taken into custody at about 9:20 a.m. after deputies, acting on a tip, found his vehicle on the 4200 block of Calle Real, said sheriff’s spokeswoman Kelly Hoover.

“Deputies responded to the area and located the vehicle and the driver,” Hoover said, adding that Garcia was suspected of being under the influence of a controlled substance and detained.

Investigators subsequently found evidence and information linking Garcia to the Jan. 17 attack on a 49-year-old Goleta man who was found bleeding from a stab wound to the head at the corner of Sonoma Avenue and Calle Real, Hoover said.

“The victim and the suspect were familiar with one another,” Hoover said. “The motivation for the attack is still under investigation.”

Investigators had previously asked for the public's help in finding the suspect in the case.

Garcia was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder, with bail set at $1 million.

