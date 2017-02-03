Monday, June 18 , 2018, 3:17 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Goleta Man Arrested on Attempted-Murder Charges in Knife Attack

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | February 3, 2017 | 10:55 a.m.
Edward Jesus Garcia Click to view larger
Edward Jesus Garcia

A 51-year-old Goleta man was arrested Thursday on attempted-murder charges stemming from an attack that occurred last month, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

Edward Jesus Garcia was taken into custody at about 9:20 a.m. after deputies, acting on a tip, found his vehicle on the 4200 block of Calle Real, said sheriff’s spokeswoman Kelly Hoover.

“Deputies responded to the area and located the vehicle and the driver,” Hoover said, adding that Garcia was suspected of being under the influence of a controlled substance and detained.

Investigators subsequently found evidence and information linking Garcia to the Jan. 17 attack on a 49-year-old Goleta man who was found bleeding from a stab wound to the head at the corner of Sonoma Avenue and Calle Real, Hoover said.

“The victim and the suspect were familiar with one another,” Hoover said. “The motivation for the attack is still under investigation.”

Investigators had previously asked for the public's help in finding the suspect in the case.

Garcia was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder, with bail set at $1 million.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 