Goleta Man Arrested on Commercial Burglary, Auto-Theft Charges

A Goleta man was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail after allegedly burglarizing and stealing a car from an auto dealership.

Kamal Jackson, 18, was arrested on charges of vehicle theft, vehicle tampering and commercial burglary, according to Kelly Hoover, a spokeswoman with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

His bail was set at $25,000.

A deputy responded Friday morning to a report of a burglary and vehicle theft from Goleta Motors on the 5700 block of Hollister Avenue, Hoover said.

“The suspect attempted to steal one vehicle, but that vehicle malfunctioned and was later found parked in an adjacent parking lot,” Hoover said. “The suspect was able to steal a different vehicle, a tan 2000 Toyota Corolla, before leaving the scene.”

At about 1:40 p.m., deputies located a car matching the stolen vehicle's description in the Sprouts parking lot on the 100 block of North Fairview Avenue.

Jackson was found in the driver’s seat, Hoover said, and was arrested without incident.

Deputies searched Jackson and located a key to the stolen vehicle on his person, as well as a key tag for the vehicles from Goleta Motors.

“During the course of this investigation, deputies learned that Jackson had taken license plates off a different vehicle and attached them to the stolen vehicle in an attempt to avoid detection,” Hoover said.

The case is still under investigation, and deputies believe additional suspects may have been involved.

Anyone with information regarding the crime or the whereabouts of those suspects can leave an anonymous tip by calling 805.681.4171, or by using the following hyperlink: http://www.sbsheriff.org/anonymoustips.html.

