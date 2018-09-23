Goleta Man Arrested on Theft Charges After Losing Encounter With Stolen Motorcycle

Police say John P. Goodie was heavily intoxicated when he attemped to abscond with vehicle on Santa Barbara's Eastside

A Goleta man was arrested early Sunday after emergency personnel found him pinned underneath a motorcycle in the middle of a street on Santa Barbara’s Eastside.

Police, firefighters and an ambulance were dispatched shortly before 6 a.m. to the 700 block of Olive Street, where they found John P. Goodie, 29, lying in the roadway with the motorcycle on top of him, according to Santa Barbara police Sgt. Andrew Hill.

Officers detected a strong odor of alcohol coming from Goodie, Hill said, and noted that the motorcycle had no key in the ignition and the front wheel was locked.

The motorcycle originally was parked on the east curb of Olive Street, Hill said, when Goodie allegedly attempted to move it and walk it south.

“He lost his balance and could not hold it up due to intoxication,” Hill said.

The motorcycle’s owner was contacted, and told officers he did not know Goodie, who subsequently was arrested on vehicle-theft charges and booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail, Hill said.

His bail was set at $25,000, and he remained in custody Sunday afternoon.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.