Goleta Man Charged With Cruelty in Death of Chihuahua Named Floyd

A 21-year-old Goleta man was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of animal cruelty in connection with a fatally injured dog.

Kyle Barbre was booked at the Santa Barbara County Jail after an investigation by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department and Animal Services.

Barbre is accused of injuring his recently adopted, 1-year-old Chihuahua dog named Floyd, sheriff's spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said.

The investigation began May 23, when an Animal Rescue Team representative called authorities about the alleged crime, which reportedly had occurred around noon, sheriff’s spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said.

After the Animal Rescue Team representative called 9-1-1, Animal Services personnel responded and initiated an animal-cruelty investigation.

The dead dog’s remains were recovered and a necropsy was conducted to determine cause of death and other information.

Since the dog had been adopted through Animal Services on April 5, the agency requested the Sheriff’s Office take over as the lead investigative agency, Hoover said.

Sheriff’s detectives conducted a thorough investigation and secured an arrested warrant based on the evidence they obtained, Hoover said.

Deputies took Barbre into custody Tuesday afternoon at his place of employment, which was not identified.

He was being held in lieu of $100,000 bail, Hoover said.

