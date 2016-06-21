Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 6:01 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Goleta Man Charged With Cruelty in Death of Chihuahua Named Floyd

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | June 21, 2016 | 10:59 p.m.
Kyle Barbre Click to view larger
Kyle Barbre

A 21-year-old Goleta man was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of animal cruelty in connection with a fatally injured dog.

Kyle Barbre was booked at the Santa Barbara County Jail after an investigation by the  Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department and Animal Services.

Barbre is accused of injuring his recently adopted, 1-year-old Chihuahua dog named Floyd, sheriff's spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said.

The investigation began May 23, when an Animal Rescue Team representative called authorities about the alleged crime, which reportedly had occurred around noon, sheriff’s spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said.

After the Animal Rescue Team representative called 9-1-1,  Animal Services personnel responded and initiated an animal-cruelty investigation.  

The dead dog’s remains were recovered and a necropsy was conducted to determine cause of death and other information.

Since the dog had been adopted through Animal Services on April 5, the agency requested the Sheriff’s Office take over as the lead investigative agency, Hoover said. 

Sheriff’s detectives conducted a thorough investigation and secured an arrested warrant based on the evidence they obtained, Hoover said.

Deputies took Barbre into custody Tuesday afternoon at his place of employment, which was not identified. 

He was being held in lieu of $100,000 bail, Hoover said. 

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 