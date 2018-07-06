Goleta Man Commits Suicide Shortly After Being Booked Into Santa Barbara County Jail

A Goleta man apparently took his own life Thursday night shortly after being booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies responded at about 5 p.m. to a residence in Goleta, and arrested Alexander Ricardo Braid, 45, on charges of elder abuse and disrupting a wireless communication device, said Kelly Hoover, a sheriff’s spokeswoman.

“At approximately 7:05 p.m., Braid was booked at the Santa Barbara County Jail, and was screened by medical staff,” Hoover said. “He was uncooperative and was placed in a cell by himself.”

A short time later, Hoover said, Braid was discovered unresponsive in his cell from an apparent suicide attempt.

“Custody staff and jail medical staff immediately began life-saving measures until paramedics arrived and took over,” Hoover said.

Braid was pronounced dead just after 8 p.m. by AMR paramedics.

“While his death is an apparent suicide, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Coroner’s Office is conducting a death investigation to determine an official cause and manner of death,” Hoover said. “A final determination is pending toxicology and lab results.”

