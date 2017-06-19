Goleta Man Dies While Riding Dirt Bikes with Family in Rural SLO County

A 57-year-old man died Sunday after being separated from his family members while riding dirt bikes in rural Pozo, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Joseph Dean Echavarria of Goleta had been riding dirt bikes with two family members when he became separated from them, according to the release.

After receiving a 9-1-1 call about the missing biker around noon, sheriff’s deputies, Cal Fire and a California Highway Patrol helicopter responded to the Turkey Flats area, near East Pozo Road and Queen Bee Road.

When crews located Echavarria’s body, they discovered he was deceased.

A coroner was brought in to assess the situation. The death appears to be from natural causes and not suspicious, the release said.

An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.

— Kayla Missman is a staff writer for the San Luis Obispo Tribune.