Goleta Man Facing Manslaughter Charges in Motorcyclist’s Death

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | February 16, 2017 | 4:58 p.m.
Coredareo Nelson Click to view larger
Coredareo Nelson

A Goleta man is facing manslaughter and other charges stemming from a vehicle accident Wednesday night that claimed the life of a Santa Barbara City College student, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

Coredareo Nelson, 29, was behind the wheel of a Honda Accord that was parked on the south side of East Cabrillo Boulevard, near the East Beach volleyball courts, at about 6:20 p.m., said Sgt. Joshua Morton.

Investigation revealed that Nelson pulled away from the curb, into the eastbound lanes, and into the path of a Yamaha FZ09 motorcycle ridden by Luke Stein, 23, of Santa Barbara, Morton said.

Stein suffered major internal injuries when he was ejected from the motorcycle, Morton said, and was taken by AMR ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

“He was immediately taken in to surgery, however, later succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the hospital,” Morton said.

Nelson also was transported to Cottage — for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Nelson was believed to be under the influence of marijuana at the time of the crash, Morton said, and was arrested and taken to Santa Barbara County Jail after being released from the hospital.

He was booked on suspicion of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, and being an unlicensed driver, Morton said.

Nelson’s bail was set at $100,000.

Cabrillo Boulevard was shut down for about two hours Thursday morning in the area of the collision.

The Police Department is asking that anyone who has any additional information related to the collision contact Traffic Investigator E. Ragsdale at 805. 897.3719.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

