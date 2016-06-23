Goleta Man Pleads Not Guilty In Dog-Cruelty Case

A Goleta man accused of killing a Chihuahua he had adopted pleaded not guilty Thursday in Santa Barbara County Superior Court to one felony count of animal cruelty.

Kyle Zachery Barbre, 21, was arrested by sheriff’s deputies on June 21 after a lengthy investigation conducted in conjunction with Santa Barbara County Animal Services.,

Barbre was charged with one felony county of animal cruelty, District Attorney Joyce E. Dudley announced Thursday.

Barbre is accused of “maliciously and fatally” injuring his recently adopted 1-year-old dog named Floyd, Deputy District Attorney Kevin Weichbrod said.

The defendant entered a not-guilty plea during his arraignment hearing in Santa Barbara Superior Court's Department 8.

Barbre was ordered to return to court June 30 for preliminary hearing setting, with the preliminary hearing scheduled for July 6, both in Department 10.

He remained in custody, with bail set at $20,000.

