Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 2:49 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Goleta Man Sentenced to Probation in Dog-Cruelty Case

By Sam Goldman, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @Sam__Goldman | December 13, 2016 | 5:37 p.m.

A Goleta man who pleaded no contest to torturing his dog to death earlier this year was sentenced to three years of probation Tuesday in Santa Barbara County Superior Court.

Judge Clifford Anderson suspended the one-year jail sentence he handed down to Kyle Zachery Barbre for demonstrating that he’s been “productive” with anger management and other behavioral programs he has been enrolled in.

Barbre must continue those programs and not violate the terms of his probation in order to avoid the jail time.

In June, sheriff’s deputies arrested the 21-year-old after a lengthy investigation conducted in conjunction with Santa Barbara County Animal Services.

Barbre was charged with one count of felony animal cruelty for what Deputy District Attorney Kevin Weichbrod had called “maliciously and fatally” injuring his recently adopted 1-year-old Chihuahua, Floyd.

Barbre pleaded no contest to the offense.

Kyle Zachery Barbre Click to view larger
Kyle Zachery Barbre (Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department photo)

The case sparked an online petition by local advocacy group Davey’s Voice calling on law enforcement, the judicial system and legislators to impose harsher penalties for animal abusers.

“We want the punishment to fit the crime,” said Lynne Shaw with Davey's Voice. “A lot of the time when you have animal abuse cases, we don’t think the judges take them too seriously.”

As of Tuesday morning, the Change.org petition asking for a harsher sentence for Barbre had amassed over 3,000 signatures.

Davey’s Voice organized a small rally outside Superior Court during Barbre’s sentencing to protest “slaps on the wrist” for violent animal-abuse crimes.

“We want our judges and lawmakers to do something about it,” Shaw said. “We’re tired of seeing these people get probation.”

Davey’s Voice was named for the victim of another local animal-abuse case.

In March, Duanying Chen was deported to China after serving six months of a one-year jail sentence for animal cruelty charges and for assaulting and strangling his girlfriend, who owned the puppy that veterinarians at Advanced Veterinary Specialists renamed Davey.

The dog was euthanized due to its injuries, authorities said. 

Shaw said that if people believe a neighbor is committing animal abuse, they should call 9-1-1 or local animal control services.

Noozhawk staff writer Sam Goldman can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 