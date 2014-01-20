Goleta Considering Special Tax Measure to Fund Library

City solicits bids for conducting a survey to measure voter support for the idea

The City of Goleta is considering a special tax measure to fund the local library, and wants to gauge the level of public support for the idea with a survey.

The Goleta Library at 500 N. Fairview Ave. is owned by the city but has its services run by the Santa Barbara Public Library System, like the rest of the South Coast and the Santa Ynez Valley.

Funding for library operations comes from the county, library fees, fines, room rentals, development-impact fees, and donations from nonprofits and private citizens.

Over the years, a diminishing budget has made the library more dependent on donations to keep going, according to the city.

The facility is open every day and has frequent community events in its meeting rooms.

The next closest library is in downtown Santa Barbara, about 10 miles away, so it serves Goleta and unincorporated Goleta Valley areas.

The city issued a request for proposals so firms will pitch their survey ideas. Once they’re in, the City Council will decide whether to give anyone the contract.

With an eye on the November general election, the request-for-proposals assumes the council can decide on the contract in early February, and then have a presentation of the results by early March.

The survey would measure public opinion about a special tax, current library services and the future needs of the library, according to the request-for-proposals document.

