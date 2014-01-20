Saturday, June 9 , 2018, 2:36 pm | Fair 73º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Goleta Considering Special Tax Measure to Fund Library

City solicits bids for conducting a survey to measure voter support for the idea

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | January 20, 2014 | 9:03 p.m.

The City of Goleta is considering a special tax measure to fund the local library, and wants to gauge the level of public support for the idea with a survey.

The Goleta Library at 500 N. Fairview Ave. is owned by the city but has its services run by the Santa Barbara Public Library System, like the rest of the South Coast and the Santa Ynez Valley.

Funding for library operations comes from the county, library fees, fines, room rentals, development-impact fees, and donations from nonprofits and private citizens.

Over the years, a diminishing budget has made the library more dependent on donations to keep going, according to the city.

The facility is open every day and has frequent community events in its meeting rooms.

The next closest library is in downtown Santa Barbara, about 10 miles away, so it serves Goleta and unincorporated Goleta Valley areas.

The city issued a request for proposals so firms will pitch their survey ideas. Once they’re in, the City Council will decide whether to give anyone the contract.

With an eye on the November general election, the request-for-proposals assumes the council can decide on the contract in early February, and then have a presentation of the results by early March.

The survey would measure public opinion about a special tax, current library services and the future needs of the library, according to the request-for-proposals document.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 