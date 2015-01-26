Goleta Mayor Appoints Katie Maynard to Serve on Planning Commission

Goleta Mayor Paula Perotte has appointed Katie Maynard to serve as her Planning Commission representative.

The position became available when Perotte’s former planning commissioner, Meg West, resigned to serve on the Board of Directors for the Goleta Water District.

“Ms. Maynard’s experience will be very beneficial as proposed projects come before the commission,” Perotte said. “It’s wonderful to have someone with her background working in this role, and I am grateful she is willing to serve our community in this way.”

Maynard is a sustainability coordinator at UCSB in the Geography Department. Her responsibility is to identify ways that the campus can reduce its environmental impact and collaborate with the community to ensure a healthy environment.

She has lived in Santa Barbara County for the last 13 years and in Goleta for the last two.

Planning Commission terms coincide with the terms of the appointing council member.

— Valerie Kushnerov is a public information officer for the City of Goleta.