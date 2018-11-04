Michael Bennett Leads Paula Perotte in Fundraising Race for Goleta Mayor

The race to become Goleta’s first elected mayor has topped $120,000 in total fundraising, according to the most recent campaign statement filings.

As of Nov. 3, City Councilman Michael Bennett had raised $77,000 in his bid for the job, securing big donations from business, civic, labor and real estate interests. Among the contributions are $5,000 each from gas station and car wash owner John Price, the Santa Barbara County Firefighters Association Political Action Committee and the Santa Ynez Band of Mission Indians; $2,500 from real estate executive Steve Leonard; and $2,000 each from the California Real Estate Political Action Committee and Camino Real LLC.

Appointed Mayor Paula Perotte had raised just under $44,000, including $4,000 from Richard Whited, a fund manager with Quicksilver Trading Inc.; $2,500 from Spumoni Holding Co.; $2,000 from the Democratic Women of Santa Barbara County; and $300 from Santa Barbara County Third District Supervisor Joan Hartmann.

In the race for two open seats on the Santa Barbara Unified School District Board of Education, candidate Kate Ford leads with $37,000 in campaign contributions, followed by her running mate, Mark Alvarado, who has raised about $25,000. Trailing is incumbent Ismael Paredes Ulloa, who has raised about $19,000, and Rose Muñoz, who has collected about $16,000.

School board candidates Richard Cota, Jim Gribble, Bonnie Raisin and Jill Rivera did not establish committees to raise money.

In Montecito, the Committee for Montecito Water Security has raised $127,000 to support Ken Coates, Brian Goebel and Cori Hayman for the Montecito Water District board, and Woody Barrett and Dana Newquist for the Montecito Sanitary District board.

In another high-profile race, for the Area Five seat on the Santa Barbara City College Board of Trustees, challenger Darcél Elliott has raised about $40,000 while incumbent Marsha Croninger has raised about $20,000.

Elliott has the support of the Santa Barbara County Democratic Party and several elected officials, including Rep. Salud Carbajal, D-Santa Barbara, while Croninger has the support of state Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson, D-Santa Barbara, and Santa Barbara City Councilwoman Kristen Sneddon.

In the race for the 24th District seat in the House of Representatives, Carbajal has raised about $2.5 million for his re-election campaign, while Republican challenger Justin Fareed has raised about $1.2 million.

The election is Tuesday.

