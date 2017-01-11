Monday, April 23 , 2018, 1:30 pm | Mostly Cloudy 61º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Goleta Mayor, New Councilmen Talk Policy at Chamber of Commerce Roundtable Event

Water, government transparency and protecting community character are a few of the priorities listed by Paula Perotte, Stuart Kasdin and Kyle Richards

Recently elected councilman Kyle Richards, right, discusses the values he learned from his father that he plans to utilize in his office. Goleta Mayor Paula Perotte, left and Councilman Stuart Kasdin also attended a Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce event Wednesday. Click to view larger
Recently elected councilman Kyle Richards, right, discusses the values he learned from his father that he plans to utilize in his office. Goleta Mayor Paula Perotte, left and Councilman Stuart Kasdin also attended a Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce event Wednesday.  (Sam Goldman / Noozhawk photo)
By Sam Goldman, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @Sam__Goldman | January 11, 2017 | 10:16 p.m.

Overlooking the greens and fairways of Glen Annie Golf Club, Goleta Mayor Paula Perotte and recently elected city councilmen Stuart Kasdin and Kyle Richards introduced themselves to the city in a policy roundtable luncheon put on Wednesday by the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce.

The officials said that among their 2017 priorities are securing sufficient water for the city, promoting government transparency, protecting Goleta’s natural resources and character, and spurring public engagement.

“In my six years on the Goleta City Council, one of our biggest regrets is sitting at council meetings where we’re having important discussions and looking out to a very sparse audience,” said Perotte, who was elected in 2010 and served as mayor in 2014 before being chosen by the council again for the post.

Kasdin, the new mayor pro tempore, and Richards went one-two in November’s five-candidate election, taking over from retiring Mayor Jim Farr and Councilman Tony Vallejo, who finished third in his re-election bid.

Perotte listed off a slew of technological and social breakthroughs made possible by 20th century American leaders in the face of various political and social strife, arguing that local leaders have much to emulate.

“Now as we gather here together, still at just the dawn of the 21st century, we should draw our inspiration and accomplishments from those who came before us,” she told the room of business and nonprofit leaders and local officials.

Support for businesses is key to maintaining the city’s economic development, Perotte said, as is support for agriculture, education, the high-tech industry and other sectors that promote economic vitality and provide a greater tax base for city services. 

On the mayor’s to-do list are managing parking and traffic in order to attract more shoppers, promoting public and active transportation, ensuring sufficient police and fire services, working collaboratively with other agencies to secure new water, and developing solutions to the city’s affordable housing crunch.

Echoed by her fellow council members, Perotte stressed the need to preserve the environment and natural resources, including air and water.

Kasdin, a former professor who worked for 11 years in the White House Office of Management and Budget, used his speech to emphasize the importance of government transparency.

California’s Brown Act, which regulates and requires open government meetings and their notification, prevents a quorum of council members from working out policies outside a public meeting, but is more silent on council members’ freedom to meet with outside individuals and groups, he said.

That can make hammering out policy solutions harder, he and Perotte agreed.

Undocumented access to special interests combined with low council member pay — around $6,000 a year — can open up opportunities for corruption, Kasdin added.

“If you put someone in a position of authority and then say we’re not going to pay you, it strikes me as not good government.”

Developing metrics for how and when the city notifies residents and businesses about new regulations would also facilitate local transparency, he added.

The complexity of Goleta’s zoning regulations, he said, causes confusion and apprehension for the public and businesses.

Goleta is currently developing a new zoning code. Its present zoning regulations were taken from the county’s original regulations for the area, and modified over time.

Richards, a policy analyst at UC Santa Barbara and a former Parks and Recreation commissioner, used his speech to present his background and the lessons he said he learned from his late father.

Growing up working in his family cemetery business and on their “farm-ette,” the eighth-generation Pennsylvanian said he would exercise on the dais his lessons about hard work and taking care of others and the land.

A centerpiece of Richards’ campaign was carefully managing urban growth and its impacts, and he revived that when describing a recent trip back to his home state.

“Many of the pastures that I remember from childhood are gone,” he said. “And in their place are housing developments and shopping plazas. … To some, it might seem like progress, but to me, there’s a sense of loss.”

He named other priorities as working collaboratively with local agencies on water security, improvements to Old Town, the preservation of natural resources, and city efficiency and transparency.

In February, the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce will hold its next issue and policy roundtable, to focus on the city’s library.

Noozhawk staff writer Sam Goldman can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 