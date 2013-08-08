Goleta Mayor Roger Aceves Considers Run for County Supervisor

Goleta Mayor Roger Aceves has filed the campaign committee forms necessary to consider a run for the Second District seat on the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors.

A formal announcement is forthcoming as Aceves finalizes his plans.

“I’ve been fairly quiet about my interest in the seat until now,” Aceves said, “in an effort to gauge the positive support I’ve received from friends, family and supporters of my past campaigns. It's time now to take the next step, show that I am serious about the race and ask the public for their support .”

Campaign finance law requires that a candidate must form a committee if he or she intends to raise or spend even a dollar toward a campaign. The required forms are a first step toward filing a statement of candidacy next March for the June primary.

Aceves was elected to the Goleta City Council in 2006 and received the most votes of any candidate in his re-election campaign in 2010. He serves as Goleta’s mayor and board chair of both the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments and the Local Agency Formation Commission.

Aceves began his career in the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department and finished his 30-year law enforcement career at the Santa Barbara Police Department. He is a graduate of the prestigious Federal Bureau of Investigation National Academy in Quantico, Va. He received his second H. Thomas Guerry Award in 1994 for negotiating the 21-hour Joseph Segura hostage siege.

Active in the community, Aceves served as El Presidente for Old Spanish Days in Santa Barbara in 2001, and was appointed by former Gov. Gray Davis to the 19th Agricultural District, which runs Earl Warren Showgrounds. He served as president of the board for four terms at the showgrounds. He has also been active in many nonprofit organizations and is currently serving on the board of the Santa Barbara Scholarship Foundation.

Aceves has been married to his wife, Debby, for more than 37 years. Their son, Tim, attended local public schools, graduated from Northwestern University and works for Deckers Outdoor Corp. in Goleta.

— Nels Henderson represents the Aceves campaign.