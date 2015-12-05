Pushing Back Against Proposed CHP Station, Goleta Residents Point to Lack of Water Hookup

Advice

State officials to host community meeting about plans for site near Ellwood School despite lack of water connections

Goleta residents are gearing up for a showdown with the state this week over a proposed California Highway Patrol station, knowing full well they won’t get many answers from a public hearing to discuss environmental impacts of the project.

Still, they look forward to pointing out what nearby residents of 7780 Hollister Ave. believe are obvious deficiencies in the state’s favorite site, least of which is water.

That’s the lynchpin, since the western Goleta parcel currently used as a parking lot has no existing water entitlement, which would be required to start water service due to the moratorium placed on new connections during emergency drought conditions.

Because of its temporary ban, the Goleta Water District hasn’t allocated water for new hookups since October 2014 and doesn’t intend to in 2016, either.

Goleta Water District assistant general manager David Matson insists his agency hasn’t taken a position on the project, but the district nonetheless became a reluctant ally of residents when board members refused last month to grant the state an exemption.

Matson pointed to the 1991 voter-approved SAFE Water Supplies Ordinance, which restricts the district from providing new water allocations.

“SAFE makes it very clear the conditions that must be met in order to make new allocations,” he told Noozhawk. “Our district legal counsel has discussed the matter with the state’s legal representative to ensure that the state has the facts as they explore ways to address the lack of current water availability for their project.”

The proposed station would be east of the new Hideaway residential development, north of the Bluffs neighborhood and west of Ellwood School — hence opposition from neighbors.

To address concerns, the state will host a public meeting about its draft environmental impact report at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Goleta Valley Community Center auditorium, 5679 Hollister Ave.

A 60-day review-and-comment period ends Dec. 28.

The state hopes to relocate a CHP station from 6465 Calle Real to five-plus acres north of Hollister Avenue between Las Armas and Via Jero roads — land the state is still negotiating to purchase from a private landlord, said Jacqueline Cummings, a spokeswoman for the state Department of General Services, the lead agency on the project.

The new facility calls for construction of buildings, auto service bays, a 148-foot-tall radio antenna tower, secured and visitor parking areas, equipment enclosures and storage, a fuel island with gas tanks, an emergency generator, utility improvements and more.

The CHP has ruled out building a facility on its current one-acre site because it’s too small, isn’t up to seismic safety and other requirements, and has some structural deficiencies, having been built in 1982.

Because the state doesn’t own the site, Cummings said it was too soon to speculate on improvements and infrastructure (like water) that would be needed.

According to the Goleta Water District, which discussed the project in an informational item last month, the state has expressed intent to explore all possible options to obtain a water connection — even legal recourse.

The state asserts the proposed project should qualify for an exception and be considered a pre-existing water service agreement, since the CHP has an existing facility at another location that would be moving to the property.

After researching the issue, the water district confirmed the parking lot built in 1970 has never had a water connection.

Hideaway resident Robert Miller has wondered why the state won’t look at the alternative sites listed in the EIR, many of which already have a water connection.

In the document, the state acknowledges it would have to find a new water supply connection to build on its preferred site.

Six other locations were ruled out, including two front-runners at Calle Real and San Antonio Road and Bishop Ranch at Highway 101 and Los Carneros Road.

The report dismisses Hollister Avenue at Mentor Avenue for having too many potentially significant air quality and hazards because it’s near Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital; 7190 Hollister Ave. across from Pacific Oaks Road, which has too many traffic and grading issues; and 907 S. Kellogg Ave. and 6601 Hollister Ave. because they are too close to Santa Barbara Airport.

Click here to view the full EIR document.

