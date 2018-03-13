Thursday, June 28 , 2018, 10:16 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

Goleta Hosts Meetings to Get Public Input on Old Town Parking Plan

Community members suggest parking meters, permit-only parking in Old Town neighborhoods and enforcing time limits for future parking plan

The city of Goleta is considering changing parking rules in Old Town along Hollister Avenue and adjacent streets to improve access for residents, patrons of local businesses and the community at large. Click to view larger
The city of Goleta is considering changing parking rules in Old Town along Hollister Avenue and adjacent streets to improve access for residents, patrons of local businesses and the community at large. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)
By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | March 13, 2018 | 3:42 p.m.

The city of Goleta is taking aim at on-street parking congestion in the Old Town commercial district.

Relief could soon be on the way for residents frustrated with overnight parking options along Hollister Avenue or the displacement of residential parking because of long-term parkers or downtown employees frequently filling prime spots.

City staff hosted a public input meeting Monday to consider changing the Old Town parking options, and community members suggested enforcing a time limit for how long a car can be parked in Old Town, which mirrors a downtown Santa Barbara strategy, and adding parking meters. 

Another idea was to implement permit-only parking to keep non-residents from parking in neighborhoods adjacent to Old Town, for areas on and near Hollister Avenue between Fairview and South Kellogg avenues.

Attendees debated replacing the one-hour parking along selected areas of Hollister Avenue with enforcement of 90-minute parking restrictions or two-hour street parking zones for people patronizing businesses and restaurants.

“There’s no easy answer,” said Jaime Valdez, the city's economic development coordinator, at the Goleta Valley Community Center during the city’s Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Standing Committee meeting.

“The city doesn’t hold multiple lots to turn into parking. Even then, the lot would have to be maintained and secured.”

Valdez said Goleta hopes to have new Old Town parking restrictions by June if City Council approves the plans.

“Its unlikely to come up with a solution for everyone, but we are hoping it works for most people and doesn’t create negative impacts to the parking situation as it exists,” Valdez said. “There would be a grace period (for enforcement) allowing for public outreach and educational awareness.”

No decisions were made Monday evening, and community recommendations gathered both at the public meeting and in about 125 online responses will be reviewed before deciding on recommendations to council members.

Residents can weigh in on the proposed changes through an online survey, respond online, or email Valdez, at [email protected], by March 18. 

“The city values their input, and the City Council is focused on public-input,” Valdez told Noozhawk.

Old Town business owners and employees are invited to a workshop to gather input from the business perspective on Goleta’s Hollister Avenue Complete Streets Corridor Plan.

That workshop is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 10:20 a.m. Wednesday in Room 6 of the Goleta Valley Community Center, 5679 Hollister Ave.

