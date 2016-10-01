Goleta Men Facing Charges of Selling Methamphetamine

20 pounds of the drug seized as pair allegedly try to sell it to undercover detectives

Two men suspected of trafficking in methamphetamine are facing felony charges after being arrested late last month at the culmination of an undercover operation, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

The 5-month investigation led to charges against Guillermo Rea, 27, and Victor Ruvalcaba-Romero, 36, both of Goleta, Kelly Hoover, a sheriff’s spokeswoman, said Saturday.

The pair were arrested Sept. 20 after allegedly delivering 20 pounds of meth to undercover detectives in the city of Goleta, Hoover said.

“Once they arrived, investigators observed the methamphetamine and arrested both Rea and Ruvalcaba-Romero,” Hoover said.

“Investigators seized more than 20 pounds of methamphetamine with an estimated street value of over $729,600.”

Rea and Ruvalcaba-Romero were booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of transportation and sales of meth and possession of meth for sale, Hoover said.

