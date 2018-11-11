Sunday, November 11 , 2018, 7:00 pm | Smoke 60º

 
 
 
 

Montecito Sanitary, Goleta Water Districts to Appoint Board Members to Fill Vacancies

Recent election of newcomers to other board seats adds to significant turnover for both special districts

Montecito Sanitary District Click to view larger
The Montecito Sanitary District recently ran into controversy when it announced it would make an appointment for a vacant board seat the day before the election for two other board seats. The district relented, and will make the appointment Wednesday. Both challengers were elected to the other seats. (Melinda Burns file photo)
By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli | November 11, 2018 | 4:45 p.m.

The Goleta Water District and Montecito Sanitary District boards plan to appoint new members Wednesday to fill vacancies.

Goleta and Montecito recently had members announce they were moving out of the area, which means the districts have 60 days to appoint replacements to the vacant seats.

Both special districts just held elections for two new board members, with newcomers winning all four seats on Nov. 6, so the changeover is expected to be significant.

The Montecito Sanitary District’s decision to initially appoint a replacement on Nov. 5, the day before the election, was roundly criticized by the public, and the board ultimately pushed the date to next week.

The district is accepting résumés for the open seat until 4 p.m. Tuesday at its headquarters, at 1042 Monte Cristo Lane near the Santa Barbara Cemetery, and the board is scheduled to appoint a replacement at 1:15 p.m. Wednesday, according to the notice of vacancy.

The appointed board member will serve the last two years of former member Warner Owens’ term.

The remaining four board members deciding on the appointment are Judith Ishkanian, Thomas Kern, Jeff Kerns and Bob Williams. Ishkanian and Williams both lost their bids for re-election last week, according to preliminary election results.

Challengers Dana Newquist and Woody Barrett won the most votes in the four-way race, and were part of a slate calling itself the Montecito Water Security Team. All five of the slate’s candidates won their targeted seats on the Montecito sanitary and water boards.

The Goleta Water District, which has stopped accepting applications for its vacancy, plans to hold a special meeting at 5 p.m. Wednesday for board members to appoint someone to serve the next two years of former member Rick Merrifield’s term.

The four members deciding on a replacement are Jack Cunningham, Lauren Hanson, Bill Rosen and Meg West. Cunningham and West did not seek re-election, and Kathleen Werner and Thomas Evans came out on top in the four-way race for those seats.

Election results will be finalized in several weeks, according to the Santa Barbara County Elections Office.

Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

