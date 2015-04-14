Monday, April 30 , 2018, 2:04 pm | Partly Cloudy 62º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Goleta Mosquitoes Test Positive for West Nile Virus

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | April 14, 2015 | 10:17 a.m.

A mosquito pool at Lake Los Carneros in Goleta has tested positive for West Nile virus, and officials are working to eradicate the problem, Santa Barbara County Public Health authorities announced Tuesday.

Mosquitoes that were collected at Lake Los Carneros on April 2 tested positive for the virus, the first positive test in the county since 2006 and the first at Lake Los Carneros in 10 years.

The virus is transmitted from mosquitoes to humans, and about 20 percent of people develop symptoms, which could include fever, headache, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea or rash, the statement said.

"It is also the earliest-ever detection of West Nile virus activity in Santa Barbara County," Public Health said. 

No cases have been reported in humans recently, and the last reported case was in 2011.

Two dead birds were found last year with the virus.

The Santa Barbara County Mosquito and Vector Management District is inspecting sites including Lake Los Carneros every other week and also treating to kill mosquito larvae. 

"Most people with this type of West Nile virus disease recover fully," Public Health said in a statement, adding that less than 1 percent of people infected with West Nile virus will develop a serious neurologic illness such as encephalitis or meningitis."Recovery from severe disease may take several weeks or months. Some of the neurologic effects may be permanent."

People can avoid the virus and prevent mosquito bites by avoiding outdoor activity during their most active hours from dusk to dawn. Bites can also be prevented by wearing long pants and long-sleeved shirts outside, using mosquito repellent and ensuring that door and window screens are secured and in good repair.

Horse owners should contact their veterinarian to have horses vaccinated, and mosquito habitats can be reduced by eliminating standing and stagnant water. 

Free mosquito-eating fish are available for permanent water sources at the Mosquito and Vector Management District of Santa Barbara County. The district can be contacted at 805.969.5050 to report mosquito problems or poorly maintained pools or spas.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 