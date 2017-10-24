Thursday, April 26 , 2018, 1:32 am | Fair 51º

 
 
 
 

Goleta Council Moves Ahead on Kellogg Park Project in Old Town

Plans for 4-acre site include multi-purpose turf field, picnic areas, basketball courts, a skate park and playground equipment

By Joshua Molina, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @JECMolina | October 24, 2017 | 8:56 p.m.

Goleta is moving ahead with plans to build a new park in one of the most neglected parts of the city.

The Goleta City Council last week voted unanimously to rezone a piece of land at 170 S. Kellogg Ave. to create a park in Old Town. The area is currently zoned for planned residential and commercial.

“The Old Town area is considered to be critically underserved with regard to the ratio of parks and open space to population,” said Claudio Dato, a senior project manager for the city.

Goleta’s Old Town has 1.5 acres of park space for its roughly 5,500 residents. The rest of Goleta has 17 acres of open space per 1,000 residents.

“With the addition of this extra park in Old Town, there will still be a deficiency in this area,” said Councilman Kyle Richards. “I hope we don’t look at this as solving all of our problems because we could still use more park space in the city and in Old Town specifically.”

The neighborhood park project includes construction of a multi-purpose turf field, park benches, pedestrian/bicycle paths, landscape improvements, fencing, a restroom building, off-street parking, picnic areas, basketball courts, a skate park plaza and playground equipment. 

The 4-acre site is bounded by North Kellogg Avenue on the west side and San Jose Creek on the east side, about 150 feet north of Hollister Avenue in Old Town. The site is currently undeveloped.

The city also plans to build a 0.2-mile long, 10- to 14-foot wide multi-use path, providing connectivity between the 1.48-acre Armitos Park, located approximately 120 feet to the north.

Councilman Michael Bennett said Goleta has been talking about building a park at that site since 1995, so it’s about time.

“This has been a project that is near and dear to the entire community, and certainly the residents of Old Town for an awfully long time,” Bennett said.

Goleta residents agree.

“I look forward to the development of the park,” said Ken Knight said. “It’s a great idea.”

The city received a $910,000 grant to help build the park. The project must be entirely completed by June 2019 or the city loses the grant funding.

The city has set aside $3.8 million in Park Development Impact Fees to build the Hollister/Kellogg Park project

Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

