Goleta City Council Moves Toward Branch Library Takeover

The Goleta City Council this week took another step toward taking over its branch library from the city of Santa Barbara's management, hoping to run it at a lower operational cost.

“I am very much in favor of Goleta managing the library,” Councilman Michael Bennett said. “Do we want to manage our own destiny? I do.”

The Goleta City Council held a workshop Tuesday night to talk about a plan to wrest control of the library from the city of Santa Barbara, which manages the branch libraries from Carpinteria to Los Olivos.

Under Santa Barbara’s management, the Goleta library has run a budget deficit for several years.

Goleta wants to take over the library and directly manage it, hoping to save costs. The city has already had to spend money from its reserve fund to pay for library operations.

“It’s not sustainable to keep dipping into our reserve funds to run the library,” Councilman Roger Aceves said.

The library at 500 N Fairview Ave. has long been a community jewel. It has a wide array of books, newspapers, videos and other resources. Its children's area regularly attracts magicians and other performers, and the library also hosts art displays, community events and workshops in its conference room.

If Goleta took over managing the library, it would eliminate the 9-percent administrative fee that it pays Santa Barbara. That fee is also expected to double in the coming years, with a a13.5-percent administrative fee for the 2018-19 fiscal year.

According to an analysis by Goleta staff, the operational cost the run the library next year would be $1.65 million if Santa Barbara runs it, while Goleta expects a first-year startup cost of $1.48 million.

Goleta expects to save money on staff salaries, custodial duties, utilities, and other costs.

In addition to the finances, Goleta has also been annoyed with Santa Barbara’s lack of communication, particularly when the city got no advance notice that Santa Barbara would be closing the Goleta branch on Mondays, and eliminating a children's librarian position.

“The status quo is not acceptable,” Councilman Stuart Kasdin said. “That’s not acceptable management.”

To make the change, Goleta would need to get approval from the Black Gold Administrative Council, which is a library cooperative that shares library resources, including technology and courier service, and is authorized by the state of California. Black Gold also acquires and manages electronic material on behalf of its membership.

The city also needs approval from the California Library Services Board.

Goleta is expected to vote on the library management change at its Aug. 15 meeting. If all goes well, Goleta could take over management of the library by next July.

Aceves said he is ready to take over the library and the wait has already been too long.

“We’ve been talking for 10 year about us running the library,” he said.

