Community Center’s New Mural a Window to The Goleta Valley

Goleta Valley Community Center (GVCC) will hold a dedication ceremony marking the completion of a 230-foot outdoor mural called El Corazón de Goleta (The Heart of Goleta), 5-6 p.m. Thursday, April 4, at 5679 Hollister Ave.

Spearheaded by GVCC, this first major public art project in Old Town Goleta was painted by more than a dozen volunteer high school students under the direction of local artist and muralist Barbara Eberhart.

The project transformed a neglected wall on the west property line of the Community Center into an impressive work of art. Half of the wall is owned by Alphie’s Restaurant, the other half is owned by the city of Goleta.

The mural will be dedicated to the public to serve as an icon of pride and enjoyment for everyone who lives, works, or shops in the Old Town Goleta corridor.

The ceremony will honor the student artists, art director, and donors who contributed to the project.

City officials attending will be Mayor Paula Perotti, Mayor Pro Tempore Kyle Richards, and Councilmembers Stuart Kasdin and James Kyriaco. Representing Santa Barbara County will be Supervisors Gregg Hart and Das Williams.

The mural is a colorful landscape comprised of vignettes depicting mountains, a lemon tree, bees, monarch butterflies, a rainbow, Lake Los Carneros, Goleta Beach, and other flora and fauna that can be found in and around Goleta.

Eberhart worked with the student artists to instruct them about the process of mural making, from planning the art, preparing the wall, and producing the finished piece.

The aim was to offer students a positive team building and mentoring experience, help raise self-esteem, and bring beauty and vibrance to the Old Town Goleta corridor. Together, participating students logged several hundred hours of community service work credit for their participation in the project.

The Santa Barbara County Arts Commission, city of Goleta, and county of Santa Barbara awarded grants to help fund the project.

Sherwin-Williams, RG Painting, and Santa Barbara Painting gave in-kind donations for the wall prep work of patching, priming, base coat, and an anti-graffiti protective top coat. Private donations were also made to GVCC to help cover the costs.

Now that the mural is complete, GVCC has begun work on the landscaping that surrounds the mural, which will include boulders to serve as viewing benches, to give the area a park-like atmosphere.

The GVCC is a 501(c)3 nonprofit corporation, which has served the community for some 40 years, providing low-cost rental space for nonprofits, commercial groups and individuals to hold classes, lectures, events, meetings, provide community services or resources, and serve local seniors with recreational, social and educational programs.

— Jo Merit for Goleta Valley Community Center.