New Bacara Owners Open Doors with a Plaza Party for Locals

Goleta resort hosts open house to show off new Foley Family Wines tasting room and to introduce sister properties, plans

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | April 21, 2013 | 10:52 p.m.

The new owners of Bacara Resort & Spa welcomed the community to an open house Sunday afternoon in the courtyard plaza of the 35-acre beachfront property in western Goleta. Guests were surrounded by the resort’s new sights, smells and samplings of food and wine.

Guests at Bacara Resort & Spa's open house were given the chance to explore the cuisine of Pacific Hospitality Group's newly formed Meritage Collection, which includes Bacara and three other high-end resorts in Newport Beach, La Jolla and Napa. (Gina Potthoff / Noozhawk photo)
Treating the community as a valued stakeholder, the resort’s new owners — BRS Ventures, an affiliate of Pacific Hospitality Group LLC — used the occasion to introduce the rejuvenated Bacara experience as the fourth high-end piece of its newly formed Meritage Collection.

The hosts also let locals know their interest in retaining the hotel at 8301 Hollister Ave. for the long haul.

“I hope you will enjoy and come back to visit us,” said Pacific Hospitality Group CEO Tim Busch. “We’re going to be here for a long time.”

In February, BRS Ventures purchased the 360-room resort and conference center from SB Luxury Resort, an affiliate of Ohana Real Estate Investors and Rockpoint Group, which had owned the property since 2011.

Guests were invited Sunday to partake in creative cuisine from the Meritage Collection’s four-star coastal hotels, which include Bacara, Balboa Bay Resort in Newport Beach, Estancia La Jolla Hotel & Spa in La Jolla and The Meritage Resort and Spa in Napa.

“It’s all about lifestyle and experience,” said Kory Kramer, Pacific Hospitality Group chief investment officer. “A lot of cool stuff is happening.”

Kramer said Bacara will be upgrading its 42,000-square-foot spa, swimming pools, bistro and more.

The addition of a Foley Family Wines tasting room was also highlighted Sunday, since part-time Montecito resident Bill Foley has purchased a minority ownership from BRS Ventures.

Foley, who owns Foley Family Wines with vineyards in Santa Barbara County and elsewhere in California, Washington and New Zealand, said his tasting room at Bacara is open to hotel guests as well as locals, and features 75 wine varieties from 15 different wineries.

Sunday's open house at Bacara Resort & Spa featured local artwork, including a live demonstration by Santa Barbara plein air painter Leigh Sparks. (Gina Potthoff / Noozhawk photo)
“It’s an all-in-one tasting room,” he said.

The plan is to put a Foley tasting room in all four Meritage Collection locations, he said, noting that he and Eagle Four Partners will in June launch a promotion called Foley Food & Wine Society.

Bacara general manager Kathleen Cochran, who has remained at the helm throughout the ownership change, told Noozhawk the transition is going smoothly.

Cochran said she’s happy to note that many of the visitors to the resort’s restaurants, lounges and bars as of late have been her neighbors.

“We were sold to an incredible group of people,” she said. “The local community will always be here for us. I’m glad our owners feel the same way.”

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

A Foley Family Wines tasting room is a new addition to Bacara Resort & Spa. (Gina Potthoff / Noozhawk photo)
