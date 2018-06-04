Monday, June 4 , 2018, 12:15 am | Overcast with Haze 58º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Tight-Lipped Goleta City Council to Resume Evaluation of City Manager Dan Singer

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | November 3, 2013 | 7:45 p.m.

What was scheduled to be an annual employee evaluation of Goleta's city manager turned into marathon talks spanning multiple days, although council members aren't saying much about what's transpired so far.

Dan Singer has been Goleta's city manager since 2005.
Dan Singer has been Goleta's city manager since 2005.

Dan Singer, who has served in the position since 2005, was the subject of a performance evaluation that morphed into more than 11 hours of discussion that will continue Tuesday in closed session at City Hall.

Singer receives an annual salary of $202,277 and is currently employed under a three-year contract.

The council conducts an annual review of Singer. Under state law, the review is conducted in closed session hearings.

Along with the performance evaluation, listed on the same city agenda was an item labeled "public employee discipline/dismissal/release," although it's unknown whether that item is at all related to Singer's situation.

When reached by Noozhawk last week, Singer said he couldn't comment on the discussion that had taken place during closed session, but that talks would resume Tuesday at the end of the regularly scheduled afternoon council meeting.

Singer also said that the details of his contract would be "hammered out" on Nov. 19 during closed session then.

Council members involved in the discussions have remained decidedly mum on exactly what was said, and did not take any action as a result of last week's closed meetings.

A stern reminder not to talk about the discussion came from City Attorney Tim Giles, who issued a statement about the hearings last week.

"State law prohibits anyone from speaking about closed session matters while the process is ongoing," he said. "No one has been authorized by the City Council to make any statement at this time."

Singer became Goleta's second city manager in 2005 when he succeeded Fred Stouder in the post. He previously worked as Ojai's city manager from 2001 to 2005.

Tuesday's meeting begins at 1:30 p.m. in Goleta City Hall Council Chambers, 130 Cremona Drive, Suite B.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 