Egg-citement Prevails at Girsh Park’s Annual Easter Egg Hunt

For the fifth year, hundreds of children swarmed Girsh Park on Saturday for the annual Egg Hunt.

More than 10,000 brightly colored Easter eggs filled with candy, toys and prizes were scattered around the 25-acre park. Additionally, several “magic” eggs were hidden with certificates that allowed finders to host a future party at the park for free.

The park was divided into six age-appropriate fields for egg hunting. One of the fields was specially reserved for children with physical and developmental disabilities. Children in wheelchairs were given extended handle “grabbers” to collect eggs.

In addition to the egg hunt, face painting, inflatable jumpers and interactive games were available. Children were also able to take pictures with the Girsh Park Easter Bunny.

The event was sponsored by MarBorg Industries, Union Bank, Rotary Club of Goleta, Camino Real Marketplace, Luna’s Jump, AMS Entertainment, Montecito Bank & Trust and Cottage Health System.

While attendance to the event was free, donations were accepted for The Foundation for Girsh Park, a nonprofit organization that relies on community donations to sustain the park’s ongoing operating budget.

Click here for more information about Girsh Park, or contact executive director Ryan Harrington at [email protected].

— Noozhawk intern Kathy Tran can be reached at [email protected]. Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.