Electrical Fire Forces Evacuation of Zodo’s Bowling Alley

An electrical fire forced the evacuation of a Goleta bowling alley late Saturday night, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The blaze was reported shortly after 10:30 p.m., and firefighters arrived to find smoke in the building at Zodo’s Bowling & Beyond, 5925 Calle Real, said fire Capt. David Sadecki.

Firefighters traced the smoke to an electrical problem in the building’s attic, related to a lighting system, Sadecki said.

The building was evacuated while the situation was brought under control and the smoke was ventilated from the structure, Sadecki said.

After 11 p.m., people were allowed to re-enter the building, Sadecki said.

No injuries were reported.

