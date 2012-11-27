Candle Blamed for Fire at Goleta Home

No one was injured Tuesday afternoon when fire — blamed on an unattended candle — broke out at a home in Goleta, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The blaze was reported at about 2:20 p.m. in the 200 block of Hillview Drive, said Capt. David Sadecki.

Firefighters arrived to find flames in the upstairs area of the two-story home, Sadecki said, adding that no one was home at the time.

The flames were knocked down within about 25 minutes, Sadecki said, adding that investigators traced the cause to an unattended candle.

An upstairs bedroom was gutted, and there was smoke damage throughout the second floor of the home, Sadecki said, adding that firefighters used tarps to protect belongings on the first floor.

