Haskell’s Landing Residential Project Under Way Across from Sandpiper Golf Club

101-unit development — now known as The Hideaway — breaks ground, with sales expected to begin in June

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | December 30, 2012 | 8:25 p.m.

A 101-unit residential project in western Goleta has broken ground, and the developer expects to finish construction and start selling units in June.

This is the third incarnation of The Chadmar Group project, now called The Hideaway Bungalows & Coastal Preserve, on 14 acres of undeveloped land at 7900 Hollister Ave. across from Sandpiper Golf Club.

The first version, the 105-unit Aradon project, was proposed in the 1990s before the City of Goleta incorporated, and the second project, the Residences at Sandpiper, was the subject of litigation between the developer and the city.

Haskell’s Landing has been approved by the city and the California Coastal Commission, and is now called The Hideaway.

Heavy equipment has begun work on the 101-unit Hideaway Bungalows residential project in western Goleta. (Tom Bolton / Noozhawk photo)
About half of the land will be protected open space, according to developer Chuck Lande.

The 101 residential units, designed by Scheurer Architects, include single-family residences, townhouse units, townhouse carriage units and studio units. Prices have not been announced yet.

Lande has said that the project is estimated to bring in $1 million in property taxes and about $4 million in construction-related fees.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

