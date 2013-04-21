Construction Bursts Into the Open on Hideaway Project on Goleta’s West End

Developer expects first phase of 101-unit residential complex to be move-in ready by August

Framing has gone up for the two model units in the 101-unit residential project in western Goleta and construction should be completed in August, developers say.

This is the third incarnation of The Chadmar Group project, now called The Hideaway Bungalows & Coastal Preserve. The site is on 14 acres of undeveloped land at 7900 Hollister Ave. across from Sandpiper Golf Club.

Most of the units will be duplexes and triplexes, although there will also be some single-family homes and studios. Pricing schedules have not been released yet, but the units will all be high-end, market-price units, save for the 10 workforce housing ones spread throughout the complex.

“We’ll be the front door to Goleta on the west end,” said developer Chuck Lande, president of The Chadmar Group.

“We want to make it fit into the community,” he added. “We don’t want to make it look like new development. We want it to look like it’s always been here.”

Half of the land is being kept open space, with many oak and sycamore trees still lining the grounds. Lande said every unit will have views of the mountains, ocean, golf course and the project’s open space, depending on which direction the windows face.

Many of the families the developers plan to target have school-aged children, so they intend to start sales this summer and finish the first phase of construction by early August.

“The Hideaway represents one of the rarest residential opportunities in California,” Lande said.

“Following 15 years of closely working with the City of Goleta, our surrounding neighbors and the California Coastal Commission, we’ve collectively created an incredible community in one of California’s most beautiful coastal locales.”

The units will include 38 three- or four-bedroom duplex townhomes, 34 three- or four-bedroom triplex townhomes, six detached single-family residences, 11 two-bedroom carriage units and 12 studio or one-bedroom condominium residences, according to The Chadmar Group.

The first version of this project, the 105-unit Aradon project, was proposed in the 1990s before Goleta incorporated, and the second project, the Residences at Sandpiper, was the subject of litigation between the developer and the city.

Haskell’s Landing, now The Hideaway, has been approved by the city and the California Coastal Commission.

Lande has said the project is estimated to bring in $1 million in property taxes and about $4 million in construction-related fees.

