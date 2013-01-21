Investigators Search for Cause of Ellwood Bluffs Blaze

Investigators were trying to determine the cause of a vegetation fire that broke out Monday afternoon on the Ellwood Bluffs, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Firefighters were dispatched at about 4:40 p.m. to the blaze, which was burning in light grass about an eighth of a mile southwest of the Santa Barbara Shores gate, said Capt. David Sadecki.

Because of its location, firefighters were hampered in reaching the scene, and had to use four-wheel-drive brush trucks.

The area burned was approximately 30 by 50 feet, Sadecki said, and was near a line of eucalyptus trees, although none of them burned.

Several citizens attempted to stop the fire before firefighters arrived, according to radio traffic.

The blaze was declared contained shortly after 5 p.m.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.