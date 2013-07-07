McDonald’s Lining Up Plans for Drive-Through at Camino Real Marketplace

McDonald’s has long wanted to add drive-through access at its restaurant in Camino Real Marketplace. It recently resurrected its plans and City of Goleta staff just finished an environmental review of the proposed changes.

The environmental documents for the 1997 Camino Real Development Plan included a drive-through restaurant, but McDonald’s was built without one. An application to add a drive-through was submitted to the Planning and Environmental Review Department in 2010, and the project needs an amendment to the existing conditional-use permit and development plan, according to a city statement.

The 204-foot-long drive-through would require taking out some parking spaces, modifying the traffic signal at Storke Road and Marketplace Drive, making pedestrian improvements and changing some landscaping. To move forward, the project must be approved by the Planning Commission.

Planning staff analyzed potential environmental impacts but found no new or more significant impacts that weren’t addressed in the other environmental impact report, according to the report.

Scroll down the page to read the entire EIR addendum. A copy also is available at City Hall, 130 Cremona Drive.

In terms of air quality impacts, the city reviewed the project plan to improve pedestrian access with new crosswalk striping and extending the median on Storke Road.

The review also states that adding a drive-through could decrease ozone precursors at the current site, citing a Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District document. In full, the APCD document states that ozone precursors may be lower for a project with a drive-through facility, but emissions of greenhouse gas pollutants may be higher, based on the assumption that more fuel is being burned while cars wait in line while idling.

The project plan includes mitigation measures for this and other issues, including the impact on traffic, biology, geology and drainage, aesthetics, noise and water resources.

A second McDonald’s location in Goleta, at 146 S. Fairview Ave., already has a drive-up window.

Comments related to environmental issues related to the Camino Real Marketplace proposal can be submitted to Senior Planner Mary Chang at 130 Cremona Drive, Suite B, Goleta 93117 or emailed to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Comments must be received by 4 p.m. July 22.

— Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

Camino Real Marketplace McDonald's Drive-Through Proposal: Final CEQA Addendum by Giana Magnoli

