Goleta Noontime Rotary Provides Global Grant for Funding Early Childhood Education in Sri Lanka

Dignitaries from around the world honored Rotary Club of Goleta Noontime’s past Club President Hans Dahlin and his wife, Helena, a local Montessori teacher and member of the One World Rotary Club, during its weekly 11:45 a.m. meeting Tuesday, May 3, 2016.

The Dahlins have led 10 Rotary clubs in local District 5240 to help fund a $46,000 project that supports early childhood education by improving the skills of 320 preschool teachers training in rural Sri Lanka.

During the weekly meeting at the Frog Bar & Grill at Glen Annie Golf Course, the club welcomed the past district governor of District 3220 (Sri Lanka and Maldives), Dharshan John and past district governor of District 5240, Frank Ortiz.

Rotary International combines the resources of many clubs, allowing Rotary’s global grant funds to be deployed in the most meaningful way to develop and implement sustainable projects while building goodwill and relationships with our international partners in other countries.

The Dahlins and their daughters visited Sri Lanka in 2014 to check on the status of the project that they funded, bringing along four moving boxes full of school material, which they gave to three preschools.

They saw first-hand the poverty that these children and schools face daily. They met with then District Governor Dharshan and learned that the project still needed to continue to train more teachers.

The Rotary Club of Goleta Noontime has taken the lead in obtaining Rotary global grant funds, believing that this is a project worthy of the international organization’s support, focusing on educating children in hard-to-reach rural areas.

The $46,000 grant for teachers’ education began in February 2016. The teachers have classes each weekend for one year while they also work at their schools on weekdays. Approximately 320 teachers can get their diploma with this budget, impacting 6,500 children annually.

The Dahlins have enlisted help from Rotary districts in their native Sweden, building bridges between the United States and Sweden for future and upcoming global grants.

— William Banning is the 2015-16 president of Rotary Club of Goleta Noontime.