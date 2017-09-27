Goleta Obtains Emergency Permit to Cut 29 Eucalyptus Trees at Ellwood Mesa

Removal work will start in coming days and continue through the end of the year

The city of Goleta has obtained an emergency permit from the California Coastal Commission to remove 29 dead eucalyptus trees on the Ellwood Mesa public trails.

The application — submitted by Goleta Public Works Director Rosemarie Gaglione and planning manager Anne Wells on Sept. 22 — calls for the elimination of trees on four trails starting late-September to Dec. 31.

Goleta officials say the dead eucalyptus pose a public safety hazard if they aren’t chopped.

The tree removal locations can be found by clicking here.

An environmental monitor contracted by Goleta is expected to oversee compliance with environmental conditions during the removal project, according to the emergency permit application.

Four trees slated for removal are near monarch butterfly aggregation sites, and will be cut before the butterfly migrating season begins.

Removal work after Oct. 1 will take place in coordination with the city’s biologist to ensure aggregating monarch butterflies are protected from the removal impacts.

If tree removal activities continue after Feb.1 — which the city doesn’t anticipate — a biologist will conduct pre-activity bird nesting surveys and monitor nesting sites to ensure the animals are not impacted by the tear down, according to the emergency permit application.

Mark Crane's Tree and Arborist Services will take down the trees.

Five parking spaces off of Hollister Avenue will be reserved for work crews. Removal work is scheduled from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Saturday, though the schedule may vary.

After the removal project, the city plans to develop a “Habitat Management Plan” equipped with public input, various city commissions and agencies including the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, the California Coastal Commission, the Central Coast Regional Water Quality Control Board, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

Goleta staff anticipate preparing the draft plan within a year.

More information about the tree removal project will be presented at the Oct. 17 Goleta City Council meeting.

Public Trail Access

All nine trails on the Ellwood Mesa are closed to the public.

Trails No.6, No.16, No.18 and No.25 are expected to reopen when the emergency removal project is complete.

The other trails could remain closed for up to three years until the “Habitat Management Plan” is prepared, approved through a follow-up permit, implemented, and safety hazards on the trails are abated, according to the emergency permit application.

The closed public trails would be marked with signs and fenced.

The City Council held two meetings last week to discuss the future of the butterfly preserve and popular open space on the 7600 block of Hollister Avenue.

More than a thousand dead and dying eucalyptus trees stand in the Ellwood Mesa groves, according to arborist studies commissioned by Goleta staff.

View the California Coastal Commission's approved application by clicking here.

