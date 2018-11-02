Goleta Offers Community Innovative Butterfly Experience

The city of Goleta is offering an alternative way to understand and experience the phenomenon of the overwintering Monarch butterflies.

The city, in partnership with Nature Tracks, Fish and Wildlife, the Santa Barbara Natural History Museum, and volunteers, created the Goleta MOVES (Monarch Overwintering Visual Experience Simulation) program to help children continue learning about butterflies.

The program is in progress as Goleta is creating a plan to restore safe access to the Goleta Butterfly Grove on Ellwood Mesa. Currently, public access is limited due to the dangers associated with the dead and dying trees.

"It is great to see what a dedicated group of people can accomplish,” said Goleta Mayor Paula Perotte. “The city and our partners have come up with a truly wonderful way for children, residents and visitors to still have a simulated experience at Goleta's Evergreen Park.

“With the Goleta MOVES program, the children will not only learn about one of Goleta's treasures, the Monarch butterflies, but also gain a better understanding of climate and habitats."

The simulated experience at Evergreen Park, 7504 Padova Drive, is open to all from October through March.

Four clusters of 100-50 feathered monarch butterflies have been placed in an area most closely representing the grove at Ellwood Mesa. In addition to the outdoor exhibit, the program includes display boxes for students to see butterflies plus materials and activities to assist in the education process.

To get to the simulated grove, walk past the playground equipment on Evergreen Drive near Hillview Drive, and over the footbridge. Walk about another 50 yards and the area is on the left down the grassy hill.

School children and special interest groups are encouraged to visit. Goleta MOVES is designed to educate children in first and second grades about the lifecycle of the butterfly, and to teach sixth-graders about climate and habitats.

School groups and other groups can request a docent-led tour, complete with display cases, curriculum and games.

If you are interested in a field trip and/or docent-led tour, or would like to become a volunteer, contact the Goleta’s butterfly docent coordinator at [email protected]

— Jaime Shaw for city of Goleta.