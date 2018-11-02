Friday, November 2 , 2018, 2:44 pm | Fair 80º

 
 
 
 

Goleta Offers Community Innovative Butterfly Experience

By Jaime Shaw for city of Goleta | November 2, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.
Goleta working to restore safe access to butterfly grove on Ellwood Mesa. Click to view larger
Goleta working to restore safe access to butterfly grove on Ellwood Mesa.

The city of Goleta is offering an alternative way to understand and experience the phenomenon of the overwintering Monarch butterflies.

The city, in partnership with Nature Tracks, Fish and Wildlife, the Santa Barbara Natural History Museum, and volunteers, created the Goleta MOVES (Monarch Overwintering Visual Experience Simulation) program to help children continue learning about butterflies.

The program is in progress as Goleta is creating a plan to restore safe access to the Goleta Butterfly Grove on Ellwood Mesa. Currently, public access is limited due to the dangers associated with the dead and dying trees.

"It is great to see what a dedicated group of people can accomplish,” said Goleta Mayor Paula Perotte. “The city and our partners have come up with a truly wonderful way for children, residents and visitors to still have a simulated experience at Goleta's Evergreen Park.

“With the Goleta MOVES program, the children will not only learn about one of Goleta's treasures, the Monarch butterflies, but also gain a better understanding of climate and habitats."

The simulated experience at Evergreen Park, 7504 Padova Drive, is open to all from October through March.

Four clusters of 100-50 feathered monarch butterflies have been placed in an area most closely representing the grove at Ellwood Mesa. In addition to the outdoor exhibit, the program includes display boxes for students to see butterflies plus materials and activities to assist in the education process.

To get to the simulated grove, walk past the playground equipment on Evergreen Drive near Hillview Drive, and over the footbridge. Walk about another 50 yards and the area is on the left down the grassy hill.

School children and special interest groups are encouraged to visit. Goleta MOVES is designed to educate children in first and second grades about the lifecycle of the butterfly, and to teach sixth-graders about climate and habitats.

School groups and other groups can request a docent-led tour, complete with display cases, curriculum and games.

If you are interested in a field trip and/or docent-led tour, or would like to become a volunteer, contact the Goleta’s butterfly docent coordinator at [email protected]

— Jaime Shaw for city of Goleta.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 