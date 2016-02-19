Thursday, June 28 , 2018, 6:51 am | Fog/Mist 59º

 
 
 
 

Goleta Officials Grill SoCal Gas Company Over Storage Facility

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | February 19, 2016 | 6:33 p.m.

News of a serious methane gas leak in a Los Angeles neighborhood last year got Goleta officials thinking about the safety of the underground natural gas storage reservoir in their own backyard.

The Goleta City Council and members of the public were able to pose some of their questions Tuesday to representatives of the Southern California Gas Company, which also manages the natural gas storage facility in Aliso Canyon that caused major disruptions in its surrounding community the San Fernando Valley.

The methane leak was discovered near the Porter Ranch area on Oct. 23, prompting the evacuations of nearly 5,000 households that only recently were able to return to their homes, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The gas company had to pay millions of dollars to temporarily relocate families in case of health risks.

Goleta’s underground natural gas storage reservoir, La Goleta Storage Facility, is adjacent to the city in an unincorporated part of the county between the Rancho Goleta Mobile Home Park and the Pacific Ocean on More Mesa.

Tim Mahoney, a Southern California Gas Company district manager, updated the council on existing operations and development of a new project that received county approval in 2014.

“We want to be good neighbors,” Mahoney said.

Council members were curious how much gas has been injected underground and whether safety valves or plans were in place in case of a leak.

According to the company, the current available storage capacity is 21.5 billion cubic feet of gas. 

La Goleta was first established for oil exploration in 1929 with six wells, but the operator turned to natural gas after five years of drilling yielded no oil, and has been operating ever since. 

Mahoney said the existing storage facility includes 19 gas injection wells, two observation wells, natural gas compressors, a dehydration unit, pipelines and various buildings and equipment.

Natural gas is injected at La Goleta during summer months — when supply is plentiful and the cost is lower — and withdrawn during cooler months when the need for heat increases.

After a lengthy review process, the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors agreed to permit an enhancement project for La Goleta, which includes extracting natural gas from previously untapped deep reservoirs via two new wells.

When the native gas reserves are depleted, the reservoirs will be converted to storage.

The gas company expects rate-payers could collectively save $20-25 million in reduced natural gas bills.

“How does this community know we don’t have a Porter Ranch situation?” Councilman Roger Aceves said.

La Goleta is a much smaller operation, company representatives said, having operated safely without incident for more than 70 years.

Councilman Michael Bennett said he was concerned because the facility has operated as long as the one in Aliso Canyon.

“Given the age of these wells, it would seem to me that it would be prudent to think about re-drilling the wells, some of which you’re doing right now,” Bennett said.

In response to a question from a resident of the nearby mobile home park, company representatives said temperature surveys are done twice a year, along with quarterly soil surveys.

They also said they’d be ready and willing to embrace any new standards that come down from the state, including the possibility of using video technology to monitor wells. 

Council members thanked the company for reaching out to the city to answer questions in the first place.

“I’m going to sleep better,” Mayor Jim Farr said. “It’s an old field. There’s always a concern about things that have not been done.”

Residents with further questions or concerns were encouraged to contact Mahoney by calling 805.681.7930 or emailing him at [email protected]

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

