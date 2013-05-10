Goleta Considering Lawsuit Over Denied Funds for Flood-Control Project

Goleta officials are considering taking legal action against the state after learning that the California Department of Finance is still refusing nearly $18 million in funding needed to complete the city’s San Jose Creek restoration project.

The state’s decision reaffirms its ruling last month denying the City of Goleta millions of dollars to fund its flood-control project, which was supposed to be finished later this year.

The state is disputing a little more than $18 million, $14 million of which is related to redevelopment bond proceeds.

City officials met with the Department of Finance in Sacramento on April 25 to defend the project, which is designed to widen the creek to improve fish movement and relieve some flooding and drainage issues.

City Attorney Tim Giles told Noozhawk this week that while the state in a letter acknowledged a mistake and agreed to no longer challenge $566,000 in assets, it still disputes the $18 million in transfers for the project.

“I am pleased that the state made the revision, but still believe the new determination is wrong,” Giles said. “The state isn’t allowed to change the rules after the fact, invalidating contracts after legally appropriate agreements are made, and significant work and expenditures are made in reliance on those agreements.”

Giles blames the misunderstanding on timing and the “unusual and ambiguous” language added after the law dissolving redevelopment agencies was passed in June 2011.

City officials contend that they and the RDA entered into an agreement in 2009 to do work for the San Jose Creek project, with the RDA reimbursing the city for costs.

In 2010, the city and the Santa Barbara County Flood Control District entered into a separate agreement to complete the project, for which the city would pay all costs minus the $5 million provided by the flood-control agency.

After the RDA transferred about $14 million to the city for the project in 2011, the state tweaked rules about which pre-existing projects qualified for such funding, Giles said last month.

This week, Giles confirmed that the state has agreed not to withhold Goleta tax revenues to recover the disputed amounts prior to July 1.

“Litigation would need to be filed before that date to protect Goleta’s revenues,” Giles said. “The city is disappointed that the new determination did not address the more significant issues, but understands that the state provided an analyst to review the account documents and not to consider whether the underlying agreements are valid obligations of the former redevelopment agency.

“Unfortunately, the state position will require a judge to decide if the state can put public safety projects at risk to fix budget problems.”

— Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.