Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 7:53 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Goleta Council Opposes Plan to Reduce Staffing at Storke Road Fire Station

City Council votes to send a letter objecting to Santa Barbara County's cost-cutting proposal for Station 11

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | May 22, 2013 | 12:39 a.m.

The Goleta City Council made it clear Tuesday that it strongly opposes a Santa Barbara County Fire Department cost-cutting plan to reduce staffing at Station 11 in the coming fiscal year.

The county provides fire-protection services to the city, and Station 11, on the corner of Storke Road and Frey Way, serves western Goleta and has six people on duty at all times.

The county’s proposed budget, for the fiscal year beginning July 1, would shut down Engine 11 but keep the station’s ladder truck fully staffed.

The station also is home to a water rescue team and Urban Search and Rescue team.

Cutting half of the current staffing would significantly affect the station’s ability to respond to emergencies in Goleta, especially within the standard of a five-minute response time, according to a city staff report.

Since its incorporation in 2002, Goleta has been trying to build a new fire station and has purchased land at 7952 Hollister Ave. near the Sandpiper Golf Club, but the process hasn’t moved far beyond drawings, Councilman Ed Easton said.

The new Station 10 would need to be in place before anyone even considers cutting staff at Station 11, he said.

The council unanimously voted to send a letter opposing the Station 11 cutbacks to the county Board of Supervisors.

Three county fire stations are within city limits — Station 11, Station 14 at 320 Los Carneros Road and Station 12 at 5330 Calle Real.

Although Station 17 is located near UCSB, its services are limited mostly to the campus and Isla Vista, which are the most populated two square miles in all of California, according to a staff report.

County Fire proposes a $54.5 million budget for 2013-14 and plans to cut 10 full-time firefighter positions, which will be an operating cut of $700,000.

The cuts are due to concessions expiring, since those agreed-upon terms provided one-time savings instead of ongoing savings.

Those 10 cut positions include three firefighters associated with Engine 11 in Goleta and two firefighters from a position at Orcutt’s Station 22.

The county Board of Supervisors, like other local leaders, is considering next year’s budget and will make final decisions in June. The full Santa Barbara County budget can be viewed by clicking here.

The City of Goleta also honored FLIR Systems Inc. with an award for its contributions to the search for Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, the second suspect in the Boston Marathon bombings who was found with the company’s infrared camera technology on law enforcement helicopters.

Tsarnaev hid in a boat in the backyard of a Watertown, Mass., home as police searched for him after the bombs allegedly set by he and his brother went off near the finish line of the marathon on April 15.

The homeowner called police and the helicopter’s cameras — designed and built by FLIR in Goleta — spotted Tsarnaev and could tell he wasn’t armed with firearms or explosives, according to news reports.

Mayor Roger Aceves awarded the proclamation to General Manager Bill Terre, who oversees the 400 employees in the Goleta facility.

The infrared technologies are used locally for law enforcement agencies as well, and the Sheriff’s Department uses them for detonated devices cases, missing persons, marijuana growing operations and missing hikers, Aceves said.

As a retired police officer, he especially appreciates the time saved by using the infrared cameras and keeping many people out of harm’s way with a quicker capture, he said.

“We recognize them for innovation and their many contributions to the nation’s public safety,” Aceves said.

The city’s Public Works Department is buying two FLIR cameras for intersection traffic control on a trial basis as well.

“The technology that we’ve created and designed and fabricated here locally can be used in the pursuit of having the good guys prevail over the bad guys and that’s really quite satisfying,” Terre said.

The cameras are also invaluable for firefighting trying to find areas burning that are hidden under thick smoke, said Councilman Michael Bennett, who is a retired County Fire employee.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 