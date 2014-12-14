Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 1:46 am | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Goleta Explores Ordinance That Could Close Venoco’s Ellwood Onshore Facility

Proposed measure targets oil and processing operation but critics say it could be used to terminate legal nonconforming uses throughout the city

Venoco’s Ellwood oil and gas processing facility on Hollister Avenue near Bacara Resort & Spa has a legal nonconforming use, but the Goleta City Council is considering an ordinance that could force the facility to modify or terminate its use. Click to view larger
By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk News Editor | @magnoli | December 14, 2014 | 11:00 p.m.

It’s no secret that the City of Goleta wants Venoco’s oil and gas processing facility to close.

The Ellwood Onshore Facility near Bacara Resort & Spa has been zoned as recreational land for years and is one of the city’s legal nonconforming uses, meaning it doesn’t comply with current land-use or zoning codes.

Venoco wants to reactivate a well on adjacent Haskell’s Beach and process the oil and gas at the EOF, which is an expansion of its current use. The city doesn’t want to extend the life of the facility, which is one of the motivations for a new ordinance that could eliminate legal nonconforming uses throughout Goleta.

City Council members and the Planning Commission have weighed in on the ordinance, which establishes a process for ordering legal nonconforming uses to modify or terminate their use within a certain period of time, typically five years or less. Hearings and appeals would be held, but the bottom line is that the City Council has wide discretion.

Critics fear the proposed ordinance could end up roping in unsuspecting homeowners and businesses with legal nonconforming uses on their own properties. Venoco views the ordinance as a direct attack on its operations.

“It seems rushed and arbitrary, and the fact that it seems to be targeting us seems concerning,” said Ian Livett, vice president for Venoco’s Southern California operations.

“As far as the attack on Venoco, obviously it causes us concern because the Ellwood Onshore Facility is where all the oil from Platform Holly comes ashore, and the premature shutdown of that facility would have big consequences for Venoco.”

Venoco has a vested interest in producing from the South Ellwood Oil Field, and terminating the EOF could cause millions of dollars in losses to the company, as well as a loss of local property taxes and jobs, he said.

“There are many, many years of remaining economic life from Platform Holly and the ordinance could potentially shut the EOF down as quickly as in five years,” Livett told Noozhawk. “I assure you that Platform Holly has more than five, more than 20 years of remaining economic life, depending on the oil prices.”

The City Council could adopt the termination ordinance on Tuesday, the day before the State Lands Commission decides whether to certify the final environmental impact report for Venoco’s well activation project.

The State Lands Commission meeting influenced the timing of the ordinance, since the City Council wants the commissioners to be informed before they act, City Attorney Tim Giles said.

The commission will then know “that the continued ongoing viability or availability (of the EOF) might be in question,” he added.

In fact, Venoco’s​ operation has been the only specific project mentioned during hearings about the nonconforming use termination ordinance.

“It’s a matter of full disclosure, it’s not a matter of hiding something or trying to rush something,” Giles said at last week’s Planning Commission meeting.

If the State Lands Commission certifies the environmental impact report, the next step is for Venoco to apply for municipal permits to bring that well’s oil into the Ellwood facility, Livett said.

Giles said the termination ordinance would only be used in rare, extreme circumstances, but critics pointed out that there is no wording to that effect in the city’s proposal.

Goleta does have a similar ordinance now, inherited from Santa Barbara County during incorporation in 2002, but the city hasn’t taken action to terminate any nonconforming uses, Giles said.

The current rules are “vague and ambiguous and it is a challenge to implement,” which is why the county already updated its own ordinance, he said.

Giles said the city doesn’t have the resources or the intent to address every legal nonconforming use with this ordinance; it’s meant to be used for uses that can’t be addressed through “normal means,” he added.

It could be something that’s not being phased out voluntarily or a threat to public health, he said.

“It is a tool that is legally available to the city council and the council wants that tool available when the exceptional circumstances present themselves,” he said.

There was some support for the ordinance voiced by planning groups, Bacara Resort & Spa general manager Kathleen Cochran, Get Oil Out and Friends of the Ellwood Coast.

Carla Frisk, a board member of Get Oil Out, said it makes good planning sense for the city to have an updated ordinance in case the need arises.

The Planning Commission ultimately voted not to make any recommendation to the City Council, which will discuss the issue Tuesday.

At the Dec. 8 meeting, commissioners voiced concerns about the process being rushed, saying it would be better to include it as part of the new zoning ordinance exercise. According to testimony during last week’s meeting, the intent is not to prompt neighbor complaints about garage conversions, but there are no standards as to what type of nonconforming use can be brought to a hearing.

In response to questions, Giles said municipal officials have no idea how many legal nonconforming uses and structures are in the city, and there are no plans to find out. It would be a “very strange exercise” to document them all and could scare the community into thinking action will follow after, he said.

“We don’t need to know where they all are in order to use it for exceptional cases,” he said.

Planning Commissioner Greg Jenkins said he wanted to make sure the ordinance was used appropriately.

“We’re giving the ability to drop a hammer on a member of our community, and I just want to make sure we provide an ordinance that will be done properly with proper findings,” he said. “I just don’t want something that’s going to be arbitrary.”

Commissioner Ed Fuller called it “disingenuous” to try to get rid of one specific property by putting all nonconforming properties at risk.

“This is like an 80-pound sledgehammer sitting on the wall just waiting to be used by somebody wrong, and I don’t believe we should be burdening our citizens with this,” he said.

Representatives from the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce and the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors spoke against the ordinance, saying it causes uncertainty for business and residents who fear their properties could soon be at risk.

They also argued that the ordinance should be folded into the new zoning ordinance discussions, which are being considered now.

“The major concern here is that the City of Goleta in its argument for the ordinance was claiming that this is something that would happen rarely or on occasion,” said Trevor Large, a partner at Buynak Fauver Archbald Spray. “There is no such limiting language in the ordinance.”

The Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce is concerned with the breadth of the ordinance and the lack of notice, he said.

“This is a nice council that won’t go after people for garage conversions, but that doesn’t mean the next council won’t say they’re the worst things in the world and get rid of all of them,” Large told Noozhawk.

“This broad ordinance puts at risk any person who has a legal nonconforming use on their property if the council decides, hey, we don’t like whatever use and decides to get rid of all those in the city. This then allows them to do that very quickly with limited notice and without a finding of fact before they issue a termination notice.”

The ordinance is on the agenda for the City Council’s Tuesday night meeting, which starts at 6 p.m. at City Hall’s Council Chambers, 130 Cremona Drive, Suite B.

The State Lands Commission meeting in Newport Beach will be broadcast live on the CAL-SPAN network. Click here to watch the meeting at noon Wednesday.

Noozhawk news editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

