Goleta Parks & Recreation Commissioners Discuss Design Changes For New Kellogg Park

Commissioners also take up the issue of starting a pickleball pilot program at the Evergreen Park Tennis Courts

Basketball and handball courts, a concrete ping pong table, a bocce ball court, splash pad, skateboard plaza and exercise equipment are all features that could be placed at a new park planned for the lot at Hollister and Kellogg Avenues in Old Town Goleta.

Goleta’s Parks and Recreation Commission reviewed the revised park design Wednesday night and provided comments and recommendations.

Overall, the commission was pleased with the park’s design.

“I appreciate the improvements that were made to this plan,” commissioner Kyle Richards said.

The 4-acre city park will be built at the vacant parcel at 170 South Kellogg Ave., adjacent from the Santa Barbara Nissan dealership and near San Jose Creek.

The design plans kicked off in early 2012 and the council hosted public outreach meetings and solicited design input from the public.

“For those who attended the meetings, this reflects what the community was asking for,” commissioner Daryl West said.

West questioned the use of an user-activated splash pad, which has been moved to the central play area as an individual feature, so children can have more space to run through the water features.

In 2015, the city council confirmed the desire for the splash pad and landscape architect Susan Van Atta, whose firm Van Atta Associates is Santa Barbara-based, said the system uses recycled water and relatively little water overall.

The infrastructure of the splash zone would be installed, however, the water would not be turned off if water use restrictions from the Goleta Water District are in place.

Additional designs revisions for park plans include a smaller multi-purpose turf field, conversion of landscape amenities to hardscape areas and an increase in the size of the skateboard plaza from 3,600 square feet to 5,400 square feet.

A public workshop was held to gather feedback on the design of the skateboard plaza in 2013.

Another change was the increase in the number of restrooms, from two unisex family stalls to four stalls.

Commissioner Jose Tolís appreciated the unisex restrooms.

“With youth coming out as non-conforming with gender, those individuals struggle with going into the bathrooms,” Tolís said. “That little detail adds a more open feel. It may not seem like much now, but in the future it makes a difference.”

The layout has a bike path connection from the parking lot to the San Jose Creek Bike Path and fencing surrounding the Sister Witness Tree’s perimeter to protect the tree.

Goleta’s Parks and Recreation Commission also discussed starting a pickleball pilot program at Evergreen Park Tennis Courts.

Pickleball is a two-player or four-player sport, which can be played indoors or outdoors, and it combines elements of ping pong, tennis and badminton.

The game is played with a hard paddle and a perforated plastic ball.

Senior Project Manager Claudia Dato said pickleball is a fast growing sport, with over 150,000 players nationwide.

Arroyo Grande, Santa Maria, Santa Barbara, Ventura County and Cambria have dedicated courts.

Commissioners suggested a community hearing to gain input and an assessment if there’s desire to use the court.

Commissioners provided comments to staff for the striping of the tennis courts to provide areas for matches.

“If there’s reaction from the community, negative or positive, we can go from there,” commissioner Gregg Hart said. “It’s easily undone. If there’s a huge outcry, we can remove it. We have to do outreach, but I’m supportive.”

Hart envisioned taping the lines before securing or painting it on the court and Commissioner Heidi Jones suggested a one-year pilot once the weather warms up.

— Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.